Now open: Lidl supermarket in the Torrequebrada area of Benalmádena

Juan Soto Malaga Friday, 29 November 2024, 17:28

Lidl has opened its 700th supermarket in Spain this Friday in Benalmádena. The German food chain opened this new retail space in the Torrequebrada area following an investment of 5.6 million euros.

The company has announced that the new supermarket will have a sales area of 1,429 square metres and 93 parking spaces. This point of sale has enabled the hiring of 30 staff to man the tills and more.

The new store is located on Avenida de Europa, right on the site of the former Le Coq D'or nightclub, one of the most famous hostess clubs on the Costa del Sol. It will be open from Monday to Saturday from 9am to 9.30pm and will have a prominent display of fresh and local products thanks to the support of local suppliers.

The company points to the sustainable nature of the new food store, which has 528 square metres of photovoltaic panels, with which it will be able to generate around 30% of the building's total energy consumption. It also has other energy efficiency measures to further reduce its environmental impact, such as LED lighting throughout its facilities and energy-efficient heating and cooling equipment.

With this new supermarket in Benalmádena and six more that are also opening on the same date in other provinces nationwide, Lidl has now reached 700 shops in Spain alone. Thus Lidl is speeding up its expansion plans to continue growing in a sustainable way throughout the country, generating even more wealth and local employment.

This new property in Benalmádena, which allows Lidl to consolidate its presence in the area, is Lidl's seventh opening in the last five years in the province, following the openings in the Malaga district of Cruz del Humilladero (2019), Torremolinos (2020), and the four in Malaga city, specifically in the centre (2021), the coast (2021), El Cónsul (2022) and Churriana (2023).

Now that this opening has been completed, Lidl has more than 900 staff employed in the province, which is the largest number of directly-contracted Lidl employees in Andalucía.