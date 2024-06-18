Site of famous 'hostess club' on the Costa del Sol to become town's second Lidl supermarket

Juan Soto Benalmádena Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 11:07 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

For years it had been a meeting point for men who wanted to party in Benalmádena and those who were looking for some type of female company. The 'hostess club' Le Coq D'or, one of the most famous on the entire Costa del Sol, located in the Torrequebrada area, is going to give way to a much more familiar business that has nothing to do with its previous life: a supermarket.

Located inside a quiet residential development, Le Coq D'or was defined as a discotheque and nightclub, attracting numerous clients from around Malaga province. The establishment was located in a huge villa with a swimming pool, barbecue and chill out area, so parties of all kinds were common until the early hours of the morning. In addition to individual clients, it also received many bachelor parties.

But all that is now history. Le Coq D'or closed five years ago and the property in which it was located (Avenida Europa, 2) has been completely demolished to make way for the new tenant, the German supermarket chain, Lidl. Construction on the plot has already begun on what will be the company’s second supermarket in the municipality. The other is located in Avenida del Cosmos.

At the moment, the planned opening date and the number of staff that will be employed are unknown, since the company has not released this information yet; nor has it published any vacancies on its own employment portal for the Benalmádena area.

The new supermarket will be located in an area where there is practically no retail supply, since there is only one Supercor store in this area.

Commitment to Andaluciá

The opening of this new establishment demonstrates the company's commitment to Andalucía. As announced last February during the inauguration of the Granada logistics platform, Lidl will invest more than 20 million euros this year in the opening of five stores in the region, including the aforementioned one in Benalmádena. In addition, these will be in Dos Hermanas and Mairena del Aljarafe (both in Seville), and in La Zubia and Chauchina (in Granada). Together they will create more than 120 new stable jobs.

The German supermarket chain opened its first establishment in Malaga in 1997 and already has more than 30 supermarkets in the province, mainly located in coastal towns. In the city, it also has a logistics centre, opened in 2009, from which it supplies stores throughout the province. Lidl now has a network of more than 130 stores and a team of around 3,400 staff in Andalucía.

The company also highlights the role it plays in the development of the agri-food industry, with product purchases worth around 1,840 million euros annually from more than 100 suppliers. Thanks to its activity in this community - they add - the company is already responsible for around 37,900 direct and indirect jobs and contributes more than 1,785 million euros to the GDP, according to data from PwC.