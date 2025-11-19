Benalmádena's 'La Niña' little girl statue to get some TLC

José Carlos García Benalmádena Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 14:59 Share

La Niña has been, without doubt, one of the great symbols of Benalmádena since its inauguration in 1968. In January 2024, the sculpture on Plaza España, which people call Plaza de La Niña, became the corporate visual image of the town hall. However, 'the little girl' has to go off to 'hospital' now for a thorough restoration process, after undergoing the last such work 30 years ago in Marbella.

The bronze sculpture (125 centimetres high and 85 centimetres wide) was created by Jaime Fernández Pimentel, also author of the Cenachero in Malaga.

La Niña is in a state of "visible deterioration" suffered by inclement weather and, "barring unforeseen circumstances". It will not return to the centre of Benalmádena Pueblo until mid-December, as announced by the town hall. The restoration process will be carried out by Chapitel - the company that restored the monument to the Marqués de Larios and the fountain of Las Tres Gracias in Malaga. The work will be carried out in three phases: preliminary analysis, cleaning and aesthetic treatment.

The restoration will be carried out in three phases, the final stage being the application of a protective layer of wax and pigment

The first stage involves "an organoleptic study and documentation of the state of conservation of the work". The second stage is when "a superficial chemical and mechanical cleaning" will be carried out to eliminate the calcareous concretions and organic stains. A final protective layer of wax and pigment will be applied in the third stage.

Monitoring and recommendations

The process, which has been approved by the artist, will be supervised by a technician specialised in the conservation and restoration of cultural property. The entire intervention and its final result will be documented. In addition, a report on the cleaning and restoration project has been drawn up with recommendations for the future conservation of a work that is an essential part of the municipality.

The work, commissioned by then-mayor Enrique Bolín and installed in a marble fountain on Plaza de España, depicts an innocent smiling girl with her hair tied back, offering a shell full of water in her outstretched hands. It symbolises the open and hospitable character of the municipality. Pimentel reflected the abundant presence of children on the Costa del Sol as a result of the mass exodus of inhabitants from inland villages during the boom of tourism.