Salido in front of the social welfare offices when he was in charge of this department. SUR

Former Benalmádena councillor Francisco Salido acquitted in community kitchen case

Jury delivers unanimous verdict following embezzlement and breach of trust trial in Malaga

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Benalmádena

Thursday, 29 January 2026, 14:33

A JURY has acquitted former Benalmádena councillor Francisco José Salido of embezzlement and breach of trust following a high-profile trial at Malaga Provincial Court.

The verdict, delivered after 24 hours of deliberation, also cleared the president, secretary, and treasurer of the social dining association through which the community kitchen was managed.

The prosecution had sought an eight-year prison sentence for Salido, alleging that public funds totalling over €250,000 were misappropriated and that key invoices had disappeared from social welfare offices.

However, the nine-member jury returned a unanimous not-guilty verdict on the charge of breach of trust regarding public documents. On the charge of embezzlement, the jury was split but ultimately opted for acquittal.

The case dates back to an internal town hall investigation in 2013 into the flagship social welfare project. While the court heard that payments were made to volunteers, the jury found insufficient evidence of criminal intent or illicit benefit.

The three prosecution parties, including Benalmádena council, must now decide whether to appeal the decision to the Andalusian High Court of Justice.

