Old fire station to become new transport hub in Torremolinos

The delegate of the Andalusian government in Malaga and the mayor of Torremolinos moments before answering the media's questions at the old fire station.

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 16:46

The old Torremolinos fire station, located in an industrial unit on Camino del Pozuelo, directly connected to Avenida de la Libertad, will be replaced by the town's new bus station. The location has been chosen as a transport hub, which will be used by passengers to change to other means of transport, and because it will decongest the town centre.

This was announced by mayor Margarita del Cid and delegate of the Junta de Andalucía regional government in Malaga province, Patricia Navarro. They told the media that the Junta's 2026 budget includes a study to determine the needs of the future hub. Although 15,000 euros have already been allocated to the bus station, this figure will be either updated or confirmed once the results of the study have been released.

What is known is that the bus station will require "large dimensions", taking into account both current and future needs. Similar facilities are planned for Fuengirola and San Pedro Alcántara.

Navarro also said that the regional accounts, which should come into force at the start of 2026, include other Torremolinos projects, such as the seven-million-euro construction of the new judicial headquarters. The provincial authority is expected to co-finance 50% of the work.

Another project is the construction of a primary care emergency unit in Hospital Marítimo. Additionally, there are talks about possible healthcare service extension with a health centre to serve the Playamar area.

100 million euros of the Junta's 2026 budget allocated to the Costa del Sol

The total budget allocated to Torremolinos from the Junta's coffers amounts to 17 million euros. It also includes finalising work on the La Nogalera square, building a school in La Colina and promotion of housing along the promenade, the Begoña area and Calle Hoyo.

The Costa del Sol as a whole will receive 100 million euros, while the budget for Malaga province is 737 million euros. The mayor expressed her gratitude for the Junta's investment, which will allow progress in areas such as transport and construction.