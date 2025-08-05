Two popular holiday resorts unite to tackle illegal street trading on the Costa del Sol

José Carlos García Benalmádena Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 14:07 Share

The local police forces in Benalmádena and Torremolinos carried out a joint operation on Friday, 1 August, as part of the fight against illegal street trading on the Costa. It took place on the Fuente de la Salud promenade, on the border between the two municipalities, which is one of the critical points due to the high presence of street vendors.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 2,324 items and the arrest of one person. Among the items seized were bags, trainers, football kits, basketball shirts, swimming trunks, sports shorts and tracksuit sweatshirts, all of them reportedly counterfeit.

The operation involved 24 officers, ten of them from Torremolinos and 14 from Benalmádena, four of whom were in plain clothes. All of them were supported by the Condor drone unit of the Benalmadena police, which has the permission to operate within the municipality without prior authorisation for every specific case.

Of the total number of goods, 1,424 were seized by the Benalmádena Local Police, while the remaining 900 were seized by their colleagues in Torremolinos.

Not the first joint action

This is not the first time that the police forces of both municipalities have carried out a joint operation on the Fuente de la Salud promenade, given that this location requires a "simultaneous and strategic" protocol and deployment to dismantle the existing illegal sales points.

This joint operation is part of the plan to combat illegal street vending, which is carried out continuously in Benalmádena and which has already led to numerous interventions by the Local Police so far this summer.