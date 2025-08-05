Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Among the items seized were football kits, sports shoes and bags. SUR
Crime

Two popular holiday resorts unite to tackle illegal street trading on the Costa del Sol

The joint operation involved 24 police officers and resulted in one arrest and the seizure of 2,324 counterfeit items

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Benalmádena

Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 14:07

The local police forces in Benalmádena and Torremolinos carried out a joint operation on Friday, 1 August, as part of the fight against illegal street trading on the Costa. It took place on the Fuente de la Salud promenade, on the border between the two municipalities, which is one of the critical points due to the high presence of street vendors.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 2,324 items and the arrest of one person. Among the items seized were bags, trainers, football kits, basketball shirts, swimming trunks, sports shorts and tracksuit sweatshirts, all of them reportedly counterfeit.

The operation involved 24 officers, ten of them from Torremolinos and 14 from Benalmádena, four of whom were in plain clothes. All of them were supported by the Condor drone unit of the Benalmadena police, which has the permission to operate within the municipality without prior authorisation for every specific case.

Of the total number of goods, 1,424 were seized by the Benalmádena Local Police, while the remaining 900 were seized by their colleagues in Torremolinos.

Not the first joint action

This is not the first time that the police forces of both municipalities have carried out a joint operation on the Fuente de la Salud promenade, given that this location requires a "simultaneous and strategic" protocol and deployment to dismantle the existing illegal sales points.

This joint operation is part of the plan to combat illegal street vending, which is carried out continuously in Benalmádena and which has already led to numerous interventions by the Local Police so far this summer.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga CF given bruising pre-season reality check on trip to UK
  2. 2 Green light for almost 900 new parking spaces in Nerja on Costa del Sol
  3. 3 This is where you can go stargazing for free on the Costa del Sol this week
  4. 4 Head to the end of the world to cool off in Spain this summer
  5. 5 Malaga CF prioritise those who missed out last year for remaining season tickets
  6. 6 Marbella golf tournament raises funds for Collective Calling
  7. 7 Jitterbug Jazz Band comes to the English Cemetery in Malaga
  8. 8 Gibraltar Finance Centre to host major job fair for students
  9. 9 Protesters to gather in Marbella for another peaceful demonstration against bullfighting
  10. 10 Regional government allocates two million euros to improve access roads to popular Malaga town

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Two popular holiday resorts unite to tackle illegal street trading on the Costa del Sol

Two popular holiday resorts unite to tackle illegal street trading on the Costa del Sol