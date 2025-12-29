Drunk driver arrested after high-speed police chase along A-7 motorway on Costa del Sol during red weather alert

Irene Quirante Malaga Monday, 29 December 2025, 15:32 Share

A driver has been arrested in Benalmádena on Spain's Costa del Sol after a high-speed chase in the early hours of Sunday morning, while a red severe weather alert was in place along the coast in Malaga province. The suspect, who apparently was drunk and did not have a driving licence, sparked a pursuit in Malaga city after running into a Local Police patrol at Avenida Valle Inclán, sources told SUR. In the middle of the storm, he took the A-7 motorway to flee in the direction of Benalmádena at high speed, where he collided with a police vehicle and ended up crashing into a roundabout.

It all started shortly before half past one in the morning on Sunday 28 December. According to the sources, a police patrol saw that a car, upon noticing the presence of the officers, began an evasive manoeuvre to leave the area. The driver then tried to slip away through the La Palmilla neighbourhood, which he circled several times at high speed, after which he took Avenida Valle-Inclán to get onto the motorway.

The driver, in his escape attempt, allegedly drove at more than 180 kilometres per hour in an attempt to outpace the police officers who were following the vehicle. He then took the Arroyo de la Miel exit, which is why the Benalmádena Local Police also joined in the chase, where the suspect allegedly drove far in excess of the permitted speed on Avenida García Lorca.

According to sources, the driver collided with a Local Police vehicle in the town, after which he lost control and crashed the car into the roundabout. Both he and his passenger had to be treated in hospital after the accident, although no further details of their condition have been released.

The suspect has been arrested for several offences against road safety, as he was allegedly drunk, lacked a licence and was driving recklessly, as well as for an offence of assaulting officers.

It so happens that, subsequently, there was another chase, also in Benalmádena, which also ended when the driver crashed the vehicle at the same roundabout. In this second case, he also tested positive for alcohol, according to sources.