Hadi Center in Torremolinos: 40 years of a unique building linked to Kuwait

Grant Thomson and the four Al-Mailem brothers, with the model of the Hadi Center.

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Tuesday, 13 January 2026, 11:56 Share

As happened in many other corners of Torremolinos, 40 years ago, the Bajondillo promenade, near Calle del Peligro, underwent a transformation due to the growth of the town as a tourist destination.

The Hadi Center was built where La Caracola hotel once stood and is still there today.

"It was conceived as an ultra-luxury project in a prime location," explained James Thomson, son of Grant Thomson, the developer who facilitated the deal for the investors, the four Al-Mailem brothers from Kuwait, as their trusted adviser.

Zoom The residential building in Bajondillo. James Thomson

The idea the Persian Gulf businessmen had in mind, Thomson said, was to erect a building that "would stand out both for its aesthetics and its construction quality" and with which they would also pay tribute to their family, as the complex is named after their Kuwaiti grandfather, Abdul Hadi Al-Mailem.

"The result was a work ahead of its time, capable of maintaining its relevance and appeal," he added.

36 Flats The development is divided into thirty flats of no less than 200 square metres and common areas.

Jesús Valero Navarrete, whose best known works include the former headquarters of Caja de Málaga on Avenida de Andalucía in Malaga, now Unicaja, was the architect chosen to design the Hadi Center.

To market the property, a brochure was published in English, which is still kept by the president of the community of owners, José Carlos Jiménez, and whose information included the details of the sales offices, one in Bajondillo itself and the other in Safat, Kuwait City.

Zoom Advertising the Hadi Center to potential buyers. José Carlos Jiménez

The advertising was to the point and promised "5-star luxury residential apartments on the beach", with some very modern-sounding claims, such as that its location allowed a quick drive to Malaga Airport and, from there, to the main cities of the world.

In this way, the Al-Mailems, with Grant's advice, captured the market's interest in the flats, particularly among Kuwaitis interested in a second home for holiday periods.

Mirrors and marble, along with Moorish-style pointed arches, are defining elements, as is the iconic façade that has just been restored

Thirty-six spacious rooms, no less than 200 square metres in size, with terraces and other amenities, in addition to the communal areas and where mirrors and marble, together with Arabic-style pointed arches, are defining elements, as described by the president of the owners' association, as is the iconic façade that has just been restored. The refurbishment has come as part of an energy improvement project, with an investment of one million euros, including aid from the Junta de Andalucía of almost 700,000 euros.

Preparing the land for the construction of the apartment complex, La Caracola Hotel and part of the marketing leaflet. James Thomson/José Carlos Jiménez

Over the years, the presence of Kuwaiti nationals and the use of the complex has been maintained, as Jiménez points out. Thomson estimates that the percentage of Spaniards among owners is around 30%, and most of them are from the province of Cordoba, and use the properties for summer holidays.

Place of reception

But beyond its architectural value, the Hadi Center is also part of the human and social memory of the town. During the Gulf War, in August 1990, the four brothers who owned the building offered their available housing to host compatriots in need of refuge after the invasion of their land by Saddam Hussein's troops. "It is a gesture of solidarity that left a deep impression and is still remembered as an example of humanity and commitment," said James Thomson.

Jiménez, who lived through the episode as a child, recalls that for a time there were even diplomatic representatives from Kuwait in the apartment complex and that there was constant surveillance by the National Police to maintain security at a time of international upheaval.

The building is also an example of the municipality's good relations with the Kuwaiti community, which has a strong presence.

According to the chronicler of Torremolinos, Carlos Blanco, this closeness was reflected in a council agreement to erect a monument to peace, currently near the Cervantes Hotel, by the Kuwaiti sculptor Mohamad Qambar, which is carved in Macael marble.

Zoom The monument to peace.

It involved an investment of five million pesetas, almost entirely paid for by Kuwaiti citizens, and was inaugurated, Blanco explains, on 2 June 1992, in the presence of the artist.

It originally had a protective fence and is perforated on the inside for a fountain spout.

The design insinuates a palm tree, with a trunk attached and the leaves protruding above the work, an allegory of the most symbolic and representative tree of that country, says the historian from Torremolinos, who draws attention to the need to draw attention to this piece, which has not always been well maintained, and which is part of the recent past of Torremolinos, together with the Hadi Center.