Grand finale festival brings total raised for Bowel Cancer UK to more than 93,000 pounds sterling

The organisers of the Daphenbury festival, an initiative that has been raising funds for bowel cancer research since 2021, have announced that 19,700 euros was raised at the event held in Benalmádena at the weekend. The all-day live music event was organised to highlight the Star of Hope GoFundMe appeal set up by the family of Hannah 'Daphne' Edwards, a British expat who died of the disease in 2020. Since the launch of this campaign, around 93,500 pounds sterling has been raised for Bowel Cancer UK.

The driving force of the event is Hannah's fiancé, Tony Whitehouse, a local entertainer who has campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness of the disease among the younger generation. He has had the support of numerous foreign residents, especially Cath John, who Whitehouse said has been an “amazing friend and unbelievable supporter”. He also sent a “heartfelt thank you” to Ann and John from Brown’s Bar (Montemar), who donated 5,000 euros to the campaign, which he described as “an amazing gesture”.

As Whitehouse explained to SUR in English last month, this is the last time the event will be held on the coast, because he is returning to live in the UK at the end of this year.

“Once again, as with all editions of Daphenbury over the last five years, the event was extremely emotional and unbelievably brilliant. There are so many people to thank and we cannot show how much this means to all of us involved with this venture. Your contributions and participation over the years have been overwhelming and means so much to us, and especially Hannah’s family. Thank you all so much for your continued support. I cannot, cannot thank you enough,” Whitehouse said in an emotional message on his social media page.