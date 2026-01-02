Giant dolphin stranded for several hours on beach in Malaga province

José Carlos García Benalmádena Friday, 2 January 2026, 15:57 Share

A long-finned pilot whale (Globicephala melas), which is one of the largest species of oceanic dolphins in the Mediterranean, was left stranded for several hours on Puerto Marina beach in Benalmádena but managed to escape to sea without needing any help.

The incident was reported following a call from a member of the public on 1 January. The dolphin was unable to move and was only a few centimetres short of being completely out of the water.

Benalmádena Local Police and the Guardia Civil maritime service, which has a base in Benalmádena marina, were called to the scene, with officers from the Guardia's animal protection branch, Seprona, later joining them.

According to police sources, the specimen was about eight metres long - the size of an adult male - and weighed around 3,500 kilograms. These measurements correspond to a pilot whale age of over 12 years old.

The large dolphin was able to return to the sea on its own around 11pm, after at least three hours on the beach. The exact time it ended up stranded cannot be determined. This has been verified by Seprona.

Social animals with excellent eyesight

Long-finned pilot whales are social animals that live in matrilineal structures of 12-17 individuals. Families eventually form clans of up to 250-300 specimens. Their eyesight is adapted for both above and below water, and they can detect objects and other animals over long distances via sound.

These animals are one of the most frequently stranded cetaceans. It is not unusual for several specimens of the same group to end up stranded. Sickness, disorientation, collisions with boats or noise pollution from ships could be among the causes of such incidents.