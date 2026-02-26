From the beach to the cliffs: this is how the Senda Litoral will reach Benalmádena The work will start in September in Carvajal and will continue in Tres Calaveras with a four-metre-high footbridge, overhanging areas and viewpoints

José Carlos García Benalmádena Thursday, 26 February 2026

Benalmádena is preparing for the arrival of the Senda Litoral coastal path, which will be further developed at two locations along the seafront of the Costa del Sol town.

The first is Carvajal, where a disused path will be upgraded and transformed into a seaside promenade of almost half a kilometre in length.

The second phase will be marked in a far more striking way in a cliffside area around Tres Calaveras, featuring an elevated walkway more than four metres high, overhanging sections and viewpoints with petal-shaped pergolas offering one of the finest views along the Benalmádena coastline.

The town hall has set September as the date for the start of the Carvajal work, but has not yet given a date for the other. The municipal strategy has a clear objective - to “design a coastline so that residents and visitors can rest, contemplate and experience our coastline to the full", said the mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, who has already presented his coastal plans to business owners, hoteliers, hospitality professionals, associations and experts from the academic field.

“The definitive arrival” of the coastal path in Benalmádena, with these two sections, will represent “a turning point in the configuration of the coastal area”, which, in the words of Lara, will be achieved “while respecting our landscape and enhancing our cliffs, which are unique”.

Viewpoints, promenade and harbour

The council said the transformation of the coastline will be completed with the creation of a network of eight viewpoints along the nine kilometres of coastline. The project also includes the reorganisation of spaces, improved accessibility for people with reduced mobility, new furniture, renovated railings, sustainable green areas and 'selfie points'.

Additionally, the Virgen del Carmen seafront promenade will feature new shaded areas before the summer, with modern and functional pergolas. “We want our coastline to be a great space for socialising, sport, relaxation and culture,” the mayor said.

The strategy also includes the integration of the marina with the town, “bringing to an end the long-standing urban disconnection”, through the construction of an 85-metre-long, six-metre-wide wooden footbridge that will extend the seafront promenade into the interior of the port.

The project is part of an eight-million-euro investment package in the area closest to the promenade, which also includes the refurbishment of the nautical centre, the modernisation of the harbour master's building and the construction of a breakwater. "We want our port to return to what it was: an international reference," Lara concluded.