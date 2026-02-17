FreakCon Torremolinos celebrates its 10th anniversary with a K-Pop themed event
Tickets are now available for the K-Pop Fest that will take place in May in the Costa del Sol town
Tuesday, 17 February 2026, 11:08
The international pop culture festival FreakCon celebrates its tenth anniversary with the launch of K-Pop Fest, a full-on, themed day dedicated to the South Korean musical phenomenon.
It will be held at the Palacio de Congresos (conference and events centre) in Torremolinos.
K-Pop Fest will kick off on 22 May and run from 5pm to 11pm, with a programme that includes workshops, concerts, exhibitions and live choreography. The event aims to provide a dedicated space for fans of the genre, mixing performances and activities in a novel format.
Tickets are now available for 17 euros apiece on the FreakCon website. Attendees of K-Pop Fest can also enjoy a variety of food trucks throughout the event, as well as throughout the rest of the FreakCon weekend.
Access to K-Pop Fest is separate from the general FreakCon pass. The main FreakCon event runs from 22 to 24 May at the Palacio de Congresos in Torremolinos.