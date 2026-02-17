Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A moment from last year's FreakCon gathering in Torremolinos. Marilú Báez. Archive
Events

FreakCon Torremolinos celebrates its 10th anniversary with a K-Pop themed event

Tickets are now available for the K-Pop Fest that will take place in May in the Costa del Sol town

Tuesday, 17 February 2026, 11:08

The international pop culture festival FreakCon celebrates its tenth anniversary with the launch of K-Pop Fest, a full-on, themed day dedicated to the South Korean musical phenomenon.

It will be held at the Palacio de Congresos (conference and events centre) in Torremolinos.

K-Pop Fest will kick off on 22 May and run from 5pm to 11pm, with a programme that includes workshops, concerts, exhibitions and live choreography. The event aims to provide a dedicated space for fans of the genre, mixing performances and activities in a novel format.

Tickets are now available for 17 euros apiece on the FreakCon website. Attendees of K-Pop Fest can also enjoy a variety of food trucks throughout the event, as well as throughout the rest of the FreakCon weekend.

Access to K-Pop Fest is separate from the general FreakCon pass. The main FreakCon event runs from 22 to 24 May at the Palacio de Congresos in Torremolinos.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga weather: winter heatwave to bring 24 C temperatures on Tuesday as rain clears
  2. 2 Nerja town hall rejects plans for golf course and housing on Larios land
  3. 3 Watch: Buying a home in the south of Spain - SUR in English Real Estate Forum
  4. 4 2026 Winter Olympics: Olivia Smart leaves Games engaged after top-10 finish
  5. 5 Guardia Civil appeal for information on 79-year-old British man missing in Nerja
  6. 6 Primera RFEF: Antequera CF close in on play-off spots with big away win
  7. 7 Cártama residents join forces in the fight against childhood cancer

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish FreakCon Torremolinos celebrates its 10th anniversary with a K-Pop themed event

FreakCon Torremolinos celebrates its 10th anniversary with a K-Pop themed event