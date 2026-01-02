Four people arrested in Benalmádena over a spate of robberies carried out from a motorhome

SUR Friday, 2 January 2026, 15:44 Share

The National Police have arrested four people who travelled around Spain in a motorhome to commit robberies and thefts in tourist and wealthy areas.

All four, who have been remanded in custody, are accused of 25 crimes against property, which have caused losses of around 200,000 euros.

The operation culminated in Benalmádena, where officers intercepted the vehicle after detecting the group travelling from France to the Costa del Sol. During the search of the motorhome, hidden compartments were found in which 24,000 euros in cash, foreign currency, a gold coin, jewellery and numerous high-value electronic devices were hidden.

According to investigators, the detainees lived in the French city of Nice and had no known address in Spain. They used the motorhome both as a means of transport and as a base of operations to move around different autonomous communities, including Valencia, Andalucía, the Balearic Islands and Madrid.

The investigations began last September after the theft of a safe in a shopping centre in Elche, from which around 9,000 euros was stolen. From that event, investigators were able to link the group to other similar crimes, the most relevant being a theft of 60,000 euros from an armoured van in Ibiza.

Specialising in safes

The officers established that the gang, which specialised in safes and vehicles, operated in a coordinated manner, carrying out prior surveillance and follow-ups before committing the robberies. The stolen money, jewellery and electronic devices were then sold on the black market.

Another important aspect of the investigation is that the members of the group used false identities to make it difficult to identify them. One of them managed up to 24 different identities, according to police sources.

In total, the National Police have managed to solve 25 criminal acts related to this organisation, putting an end to an itinerant criminal activity that operated throughout Spain.