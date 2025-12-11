Fouiza, who was tied up during house raid in Benalmádena: 'I thought they were coming to kidnap my daughter'

José Rodríguez Cámara Benalmádena Thursday, 11 December 2025, 19:01 Share

Fouiza, whose home in the Arroyo de la Miel district in Benalmádena was violently raided in the middle of the day on 6 December, feels like the assault lasted hours, especially because she was scared that the perpetrators were going to kidnap her 18-year-old daughter Sanaa.

"I am a normal person, a worker who is not a millionaire, far from it," she says, unable to understand why the criminals chose her home, located in a peaceful and highly populated area.

The National Police are currently investigating the robbery and trying to identify the two hooded men that created Fouiza's nightmare.

"I heard the doorbell, I thought it was a delivery. I opened, didn't ask who it was... A man came in, pushed me into the kitchen and covered my eyes and mouth and grabbed my hands from behind," Fouiza remembers. Then, according to her account, another man broke into her home without her consent. The second burglar closed the door behind him.

'He told me not to talk, I couldn't, I was going to have a heart attack... I thought they were going to kidnap my daughter'

"He said to me: 'Don't talk, don't talk!' I couldn't, I was telling him that I couldn't, that I was going to have a heart attack... He was pushing me. I thought they were coming to kidnap my daughter and I fainted," she says. The man also hit her in the face.

Sanaa was in her bedroom, when the other man entered. "He punched me, threw me on the bed and told me not to look at him, because at that moment he was pulling down his mask so he could cut the duct tape with his mouth. I didn't do it, I was too scared," she says.

According to the young woman, the assault lasted "about ten minutes", although her mother felt it was much longer. After fainting, she regained consciousness when she heard her daughter telling the perpetrators to leave her alone and not hurt her.

While the burglars were busy raiding their home, Fouiza found a moment to go out and knock on the neighbours' door.

'My mother escaped, I heard the burglars running away and I crossed the landing to the front door, even though my feet were tied'

"My mother escaped, I heard the burglars running away and I crossed the landing to the front door, even though my feet were tied. The neighbour untied me," Sanaa says.

The two women are terrified. They cannot explain why that happened to them. "Nothing like this has ever happened to us, nor have we ever heard of anything like this happening in the neighbourhood, which is a very quiet place."

Fouiza says that the perpetrators stole some "cash and valuables". According to the investigation, they took several pieces of jewellery, mostly gold, as well as 1,400 euros that the family had in cash.

The police are investigating other possible crimes of illegal detention, injuries and robbery with violence, but so far no arrests have been made.