Formidable flamenco singers to show their true merit during Torremolinos music festival

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 09:28 Compartir

Some of today’s most formidable flamenco singers will participate in the IV Fiesta de la Bulería in Torremolinos on Saturday 5 July, a festival that focuses on a style that many aficionados consider shows a performer’s true merit. Held in the bullring, this festival is based on the format that has been held in Jerez de la Frontera for more than six decades, and although the Torremolinos event is only it is fourth year, it has already established itself on the Andalusian summer flamenco festival circuit.

The bulerías are an integral part of the daily routine among the Gypsy communities of Jerez, one of the main cradles of flamenco song, especially the bulería.

This year’s line-up includes Capullo de Jerez, considered one of today’s top performers of the bulería. Born in Jerez de la Frontera’s Gypsy neighbourhood of Santiago in 1954, he stands out for his command of the rhythm, especially with the fiesta styles, although he also excels in the fandangos, and martinetes, one of the oldest, unaccompanied styles of flamenco song.

Other artists scheduled to appear are Remedios Amaya, a Gypsy singer born in the Triana district of Seville in 1962 who excels in the bulerías, tangos and rumbas; Duquende, a singer from Barcelona who was discovered at the age of eight by Camarón de la Isla; Kiko Morente, son of the celebrated singer Enrique Morente; and Remedios Reyes, a singer/dancer born in Chiclana (Cádiz) in 1979 who learned her art from prominent family members like Roque Montoya ‘Jarrito’ and Pansequito.

The lineup also includes Grupo Málaga Canta, a group made up of Chato de Málaga, a Gypsy singer born in Granada but who has lived in Malaga for most of his life; Galacho de Málaga, a singer from the El Palo neighbourhood of Malaga city well versed in the lighter styles of sevillanas and the fandangos of Huelva; and Alejandro Estrada, another Malaga singer who has performed at festivals all over Andalucía, as well as in countries like Morocco and Norway.

Tickets for the festival, which starts at 10pm, cost 30 euros and are available from www.mientrada.net