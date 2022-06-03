Former French prime minister brings election campaign to the Costa del Sol Valls, born in Barcelona, hopes to win the seat on the National Assembly representing French residents in the south of Europe

French politician Manuel Valls was on the Costa del Sol last week as part of his election campaign for the upcoming legislative elections in France.

Valls is the candidate for Emmanuel Macron's party for the seat on the National Assembly representing French residents in the south of Europe, that is, in Spain, Portugal, Andorra and Monaco. The first round of the election is this Sunday, 5 June, with the second on 19 June. There are 12 candidates for the seat although the former French prime minister is favourite.

Valls was born in Barcelona, where he returned briefly in 2019 to stand for mayor for the centrist Ciudadanos party, without success.

Last week his bid to return to the National Assembly brought him to Torremolinos and Benalmádena, where he held several meetings with some of the French residents and business owners on the Costa del Sol he aims to represent.

"There's an enormous scope for growth here," he said, speaking of the tourism industry on the Costa del Sol. "If I'm elected I'll fight for better relations between France and Andalucía, and especially with the Costa del Sol, which is a true paradise."