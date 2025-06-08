Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
112 incident

Foreign man dies in community swimming pool on the Costa del Sol

Callers told 112 Andalucía emergency control centre operators that the 72-year-old victim showed signs of drowning, although an autopsy will determine the cause of death

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Sunday, 8 June 2025, 08:26

A 72-year-old man foreign man has died at a community swimming pool on the Costa del Sol. The victim was pulled from the water with signs of drowning, although the autopsy will determine the cause of death.

The incident happened at 12.55pm on Thursday 5 June. The 112 Andalucía emergency services control room operators received a call alerting that there was a person showing signs of drowning in the swimming pool of a residential development located in Calle Anémona, which is in Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmádena.

Local and National Police and 061 health emergency service paramedics were quickly on the scene, but were unable to do anything to revive the man. Given his age, it will be the autopsy that will clarify whether he drowned or suffered some other type of circumstance that caused his sudden death.

This is the third possible drowning recorded in Malaga province in the last week. On Monday 2 June, a 12-year-old boy was pulled from a private swimming pool at a villa in Mijas. Paramedics tried to resuscitate the child for more than 40 minutes, but all their efforts were in vain.

A day later, a 24-year-old man was rescued from the sea off El Palo beach in Malaga city, with signs of drowning. In this case, health professionals managed to resuscitate the individual and transfer him to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Regional Hospital, where his condition is reported to be improving.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 From educating to banning: anti-smoking wave hits the beaches of the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Torremolinos is all set for a weekend of celebrating diversity with Pride 2025
  3. 3 Smoking ban on bar terraces and other public spaces in Spain edges closer
  4. 4 The hand from Sweden in the Spanish Civil War
  5. 5 Torremolinos shows commitment to diversity during Pride 2025 festivities
  6. 6 New Malaga hospital to have elevated walkway links to two other major health facilities in city
  7. 7 Trio of fan favourites allowed to leave Malaga CF on free transfers
  8. 8 Mijas marks World Oceans Day with beach clean-up initiative
  9. 9 Diamond wedding party in Alhaurín el Grande
  10. 10 Recommended for your garden in southern Spain: marvellous mangave

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Foreign man dies in community swimming pool on the Costa del Sol

Foreign man dies in community swimming pool on the Costa del Sol