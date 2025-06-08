Foreign man dies in community swimming pool on the Costa del Sol

Juan Cano Malaga Sunday, 8 June 2025, 08:26 Compartir

A 72-year-old man foreign man has died at a community swimming pool on the Costa del Sol. The victim was pulled from the water with signs of drowning, although the autopsy will determine the cause of death.

The incident happened at 12.55pm on Thursday 5 June. The 112 Andalucía emergency services control room operators received a call alerting that there was a person showing signs of drowning in the swimming pool of a residential development located in Calle Anémona, which is in Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmádena.

Local and National Police and 061 health emergency service paramedics were quickly on the scene, but were unable to do anything to revive the man. Given his age, it will be the autopsy that will clarify whether he drowned or suffered some other type of circumstance that caused his sudden death.

This is the third possible drowning recorded in Malaga province in the last week. On Monday 2 June, a 12-year-old boy was pulled from a private swimming pool at a villa in Mijas. Paramedics tried to resuscitate the child for more than 40 minutes, but all their efforts were in vain.

A day later, a 24-year-old man was rescued from the sea off El Palo beach in Malaga city, with signs of drowning. In this case, health professionals managed to resuscitate the individual and transfer him to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Regional Hospital, where his condition is reported to be improving.