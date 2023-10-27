Foreign investment fund is 'very interested' in troubled Tivoli amusement park on Costa del Sol

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Compartir Copiar enlace

The deputy mayor of Benalmádena, Presi Aguilera, has announced that a foreign investment fund is “very interested” in the troubled Tívoli World amusement park on the Costa del Sol. Aguilera explained that the town hall is carrying out mediation work between the possible investors and the company that owns the park, Grupo Tremón. She said the council is “excited” about the possibility of an agreement that will see the reopening of the park, which has been closed for three years.

Almost 80 workers' jobs have been left in the balance while the judicial process tries to find a solution to their predicament. The workers have continued to perform maintenance, cleaning and security tasks, organising 24-hour shifts to monitor the facilities to prevent looting and squatters.

The PSOE has demanded that the current council takes action to reopen Tivoli World, and has urged the regional government to respond to the request made during the plenary session in April to declare this space of autonomous interest.

However, Aguilera said the regional authority has rejected this “as it is a private space, and this could only proceed if a business investment has first been declared of strategic interest”.

“In the five months since the PP took over, we have held many meetings to discover first-hand what the real problem is with regards to Tivoli. None of us want it to be used for anything other than an amusement park,” she said,

She pointed out the importance of the unanimous approval of the previous mandate for a specific modification of the PGOU town plan to protect the park so that the land on which it is located can only be used for recreational use.

“This space must be non-residential, but it could have a hotel or be used for commercial activity, but it must be linked to the opening of the amusement park,” she explained.