Setback for dismissed Tivoli World amusement park workers as Supreme Court rejects appeal

There has been a new setback in the courts for workers at the closed Tívoli amusement park in Benalmádena. The Supreme Court has rejected their appeal to get it to throw out the collective dismissal by employers Cipasa before the attraction was taken over by new owner Tremon.

They claim they acquired rights and should not have lost their jobs. The popular Costa del Sol amusement park, under its new owners, has now been closed for more than three years after hitting financial problems during the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

Awaiting further decision

The Supreme Court said it did not have juristriction to decide and it needs to be the Mercantil court that rules on their fate. While the answer is awaited from the commercial court, workers have pledged to "maintain their fight until the park is reopened, with whoever the owner may be". In a statement they said they "will not give up their efforts until they can return to work at this iconic Costa del Sol attraction".

In the meantime, workers continue to carry out unpaid maintenance at the closed park. "We want everything to be in perfect condition so that nobody can say it is not worth reopening because of its poor condition," they added.