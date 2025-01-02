Festive fancy dress fun run takes to the streets in Torremolinos

Tony Bryant Thursday, 2 January 2025, 08:39 | Updated 08:52h.

More than 1,200 people took part in the VIII San Silvestre festive fun run that was held in Torremolinos on New Year's Eve, many of whom turned out in fancy dress costumes. The town hall said that the three-kilometre charity run, which began and finished in Plaza Federico García Lorca, had been “a great success” again this year.

The race was open to all age groups and, instead of a registration fee, runners donated non-perishable food, clothes, toys and books, which will be distributed among local families in danger of social exclusion by the Manantial Aguaviva association .

Many runners participated in fancy dress.

An afternoon of fun and entertainment was held in the square after the run had finished, during which prizes were awarded for the most inventive costumes in the different age-group categories.