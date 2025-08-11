Farewell to Benalmádena's bullring?

José Carlos García Benalmádena Monday, 11 August 2025, 18:57 Share

While the people of Benalmadena are getting ready to say "hello" to the Tivoli amusement park, they might also have to prepare to say "goodbye" to their iconic bullring. According to the latest technical report from the provincial authority, the Benalmádena bullring should be demolished due to its declared "state of urban ruin". The report states that there is no other solution.

The bullring was inaugurated on 24 February 1968. The town hall is reluctant to accept the conclusions of the technical report. A municipal spokesperson has stated that they are studying different alternatives before making a final decision.

A report by the municipal architect already stated that the bullring was in a situation of urban ruin in 2011

The latest report is not the first to state that the building is in a legal state of urban ruin. A report by the municipal architect already stated that the bullring was in this state in 2011. In February this year, the town hall decided to request the report from the provincial authority at the demand of the Benalmádena bullfighting cultural association - an entity created just a year earlier by local bullfighting enthusiasts who did not quite believe the conclusions reached by the municipal architect.

Subsequently, municipal representatives of the VOX party presented a motion urging the local council to repair the bullring so that it could host "bullfighting fairs, championships and animal displays", as well as "other cultural events that it could accommodate". The proposal was left pending the conclusions of the provincial authority's technicians. A decision will not be discussed until the next plenary session on 12 August.

"Deficient" foundations, cracks, corrosion

When the full council meets and the political groups take a position, they will have before them the strong report from this technician, which states that the conditions set out Article 146.1 of Andalucía's Law 7/2021 on sustainable land use (Lista) are met. This law says a building can be legally declared in a state of urban ruin when the cost of repairs needed to restore its stability, safety, waterproofing and structural strength exceeds the normal legal duty to maintain it.

The technician claims that the damage to the gantries that support the power line affects their stability and the safety of the structure

The provincial authority technician's report points to an "advanced state of carbonation of the concrete porticoes supporting the stands' slabs", which has oxidised the reinforcements, reducing their section, "their resistance capacity and the safety of the structure". In addition, the document warns of "cracks in the exterior walls" and "a deficient foundation for this type of terrain", as well as a "lack of waterproofing in the floor slabs", which has led to the accumulation of water, "corrosion and oxidation".

In addition, the document warns of the existence of "inadequate and deteriorated sanitary facilities"; of the lack of fire protection; of an "almost unusable" electrical installation; and of other breaches of regulations such as the presence of architectural barriers, the lack of accessible routes or toilets, among other issues.