Family to launch anti-bullying platform after teenager's death

Benalmádena has been plunged into a deep state of grief and controversy following the death of 14-year-old Ángela, who took her own life last Saturday.

As flags flew at half-mast and the local community observed a minute of silence, a dispute has emerged between the girl's family and educational authorities over whether her death was the result of a failed response to school bullying.

The tragedy unfolded on the night of Saturday, 14 February, when the teenager's family launched a desperate search after she failed to return home. Her body was eventually discovered at midnight in the basement of the family home in the Los Algarrobos residential area.

National Police have since opened an investigation, seizing her mobile phone and tablet to search for evidence of digital harassment.

Sources close to the investigation confirmed that forensic experts are now "meticulously analysing" her private messages and social media interactions to determine the origin of the alleged abuse.

Ángela's family is adamant that the girl was a victim of relentless bullying, primarily targeting her physical appearance and shy nature.

Speaking to SUR, her aunt declared: "We are going to create a platform to fight for my niece," emphasising the desire to ensure no other child suffers a similar fate.

The family has confirmed they will pursue legal action against the IES Benalmádena secondary school once the police investigation concludes.

They argue that the school's "blindness" to the situation allowed a toxic environment to flourish unchecked for months.

However, the regional ministry of education has declared that there is "no record" of any bullying. According to a statement from the Junta de Andalucía, the girl appeared "perfectly integrated in the classroom", noting she had been "elected as class delegate by her peers" for the current academic year.

While the school currently has five active prevention protocols for self-harm and one for bullying, none were linked to Ángela. The school management maintains that "no alert was ever raised" by teachers, peers or the family prior to the incident.

The regional minister for education suggested that if harassment occurred, it likely took place via social media outside school hours.

Outside the school gates, where students gathered to leave flowers the atmosphere was sombre.

Some peers told reporters that the mockery regarding Ángela's physical appearance was "widely known" among her social circles, contradicting the official stance that no warning signs existed.

While the administration points to her role as class delegate as proof of integration, those close to the girl describe a teenager who suffered in private while the digital harassment continued away from the eyes of teachers.

For now, a family is left searching for answers, determined to turn their private tragedy into campaign so that, in their words, "no other child has to go through what Ángela went through".