Virtual image of new car park in Arroyo de la Miel. SUR
Expansion of municipal sports complex and new car park proposed for Benalmádena
Infrastructure

The project will consist of a three-storey car park with 170 indoor and 35 outdoor parking spaces, along with the addition of a new gymnasium

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Friday, 15 March 2024, 23:09

Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, and councillor for buildings, José Luis Bergillos, have signed an order for the drafting of a project for a new parking facility and the expansion of the municipal sports centre on the industrial estate in Arroyo de la Miel.

The project will consist of a three-storey car park with 170 indoor and 35 outdoor parking spaces, along with the addition of a new gymnasium.

“It is one of the star proposals of our electoral programme, one which will allow us to provide a better service to both the companies on the industrial estate and the users of the sports centre,” the mayor said.

He explained that the objective is to have the plans ready by the end of this year, with work beginning on the project in early 2025. Lara, who said one of the “biggest advantages is that the project will have a much lower cost than originally contemplated”, pointed out that the gym will be connected to the sports centre so that both can be accessed from the car park.

“This project will mean a before and after in Arroyo de la Miel, a project that will be added to others that we are going to present in other areas that had been totally abandoned by the previous council,” he said.

