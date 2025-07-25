Emaús seeks funds to improve its social kitchen in Torremolinos

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Friday, 25 July 2025, 12:32 Compartir

Emaús is a charitable organisation with a presence in several municipalities across the province that was originally founded in Torremolinos and has been operating there for nearly three decades.

It is now experiencing a new phase after managing to move last year to premises more suited to its work - offering greater efficiency and improved privacy - located within the fairground area.

The site is the former premises of the association Parque Animal, which was reclaimed by the town hall after it had been handed over to an organisation that falsely claimed to be an animal protection group, as has been legally proven. The council has since offered the facility to Emaús.

The current head of the organisation, Ildefonso Abril, points out that, thanks to contributions from public and private institutions and individuals, they have already managed to set up the kitchen and a dining area with capacity for around 30 people.

However, there are more people knocking on the door of Emaús, around 190 a day, which is why they need to have suitable facilities and improve the space they have.

The profile of the people who come to Emáus for help is not the same throughout the year. In fact, during the summer, it changes due to the possibility some local residents have of finding seasonal work in the hospitality sector. The situation shifts again when the low season arrives.

Additionally, the summer period brings another specific circumstance: families with young children who must cover living expenses that, for much of the year, they are largely exempt from, thanks to the free provision of certain services for children growing up in households that fall below a minimum income threshold.

Emáus also supports elderly individuals, some of whom have mobility issues and live alone with limited means.

The first major renovation of the dining hall exceeded 70,000 euros, just for the kitchen – the heart of the work they do. But they need to keep going, and according to Abril, around 15,000 euros more is required. They already receive support from the food bank and large companies like Mercadona. This is a contribution that has a real impact on the town through the meals they distribute, along with the packages of fruit, dairy products and sandwiches they also hand out.

As was the case last year, those who want to support the work of Emaús can do so by attending a party called 'Tardeo ochentero', an event made possible thanks to the collaboration of the local and provincial councils. It is a programme with live music and a charity raffle, as well as a bar with food and drink at reasonable prices. The event will take place in Plaza Pablo Ruiz Picasso from 7pm on Saturday 26 July.