Emergency services in Benalmádena get three new vehicles

The Local Police, fire brigade and civil protection services in Benalmádena have received three new vehicles to enable them to better carry out their duties. The new fleet was made possible by an agreement between the town hall and the Mancomunidad, the public consortium that runs some shared services on behalf of different councils on the western strip of the Costa del Sol.

The new police vehicle has been fitted with an integrated camera that reads licence plates; while the other two will be used for transporting large numbers of firefighters and civil protection personnel, and heavy or bulky equipment such as breathing apparatus, inflatable devices used for lifting, and rescue cushions.

During the presentation of the new fleet, the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, pointed out that the civil protection vehicle will replace one that is “outdated”.

“These vehicles will improve the efficiency of the work carried out by our emergency services,” the mayor said.