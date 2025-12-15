Eating among the butterflies: a unique dinner in Benalmádena

The chef of the Marbella restaurant Cuchillo, Sébastien Serroyen, prepared an original five-course menu at the Monowa butterfly house in an event organised by Esprit Sud

Eating among butterflies, on the karst rocks of El Torcal de Antequera or inside the spectacular Colomares castle. This is the innovative proposal that Esprit Sud, a French publication that aims to revolutionise the way of eating in Malaga, has just launched on the market.

Under the name Instant, these privately booked dinners are "a timeless gourmet break that fuses cuisine, unique spaces and immersive experiences". The first of these is located in the impressive Monowa, the butterfly park in Benalmádena, and the dishes are made by Sébastien Serroyen, head chef of Cuchillo restaurant in Marbella.

The unique meal was held on the viewing platform inside the butterfly farm, amidst thousands of these colourful insects fluttering freely around the guests. The French chef prepared a five-course menu created exclusively for the occasion. On the table was butternut squash cream with toasted hazelnuts, pressed tuna carpaccio, salmon tartare with mango and avocado, tuna tataki with ponzu sauce and vegetable salad and tiramisu.

The general coordinator of Esprit Sud, Frédéric André, explains that this type of meeting is a challenge: to organise gourmet dinners in unusual places. In this particular case, the chef wanted to cook outside of his comfort zone and Monowa provided all the facilities to create this magical experience. "It's something we want to develop step by step."

Among the twenty or so lucky guests who were able to enjoy the dinner, was the butterfly farm's new owner, Belgian businessman Pascal Melsens, who confessed that he found the initiative fascinating and did not hesitate to consider organising more of these activities. "We could have an event every month here," he considered.

For his part, chef Sébastien Serroyen was delighted to be able to offer his services in such a unique space. "It has been a fun experience that we have enjoyed," he summed up at the end of the event. Located in the port of Cabopino, his restaurant is renowned for its creative and contemporary cuisine, focused on signature tapas.