The initiative runs from Monday to Saturday. SUR
Environment

Doorstep glass collection service for businesses resumes in Benalmádena

The initiative aims to promote recycling in the hotel and catering industry and "unburden" the streets of waste containers

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Benalmádena

Friday, 25 July 2025, 10:35

Benalmádena town hall has once again introduced the door-to-door recycling service for the collection of glass in shops and in the hotel and catering industry, the sector responsible for around half of this type of waste generated in the municipality. The initiative is developed in collaboration with Ecovidrio, a non-profit organisation that manages the selective collection of glass containers in Spain.

"This service aims to promote the recycling of glass, particularly from major producers of this type of waste throughout the municipality," explained urban solid waste councillor Juan Olea. The councillor also stressed that this initiative "relieves" the central areas of containers and "helps shopkeepers and businesses to dispose of their glass more efficiently and safely".

The collection service operates from Monday to Saturday with a timetable adapted to minimise disruption to the work of businesses.

The councillor thanked the shopkeepers who participate in this initiative for their involvement in improving this aspect and asked for more collaboration in making good use of the containers, especially at this time of year. "Everyone's collaboration is essential to maintain a clean and sustainable environment," added Olea.

Finally, the councillor thanked Ecovidrio for "promoting this initiative" and encouraged shopkeepers to join in to "improve waste management" in Benalmádena.

