Car flattened by falling palm tree in Torremolinos The tree was uprooted by a strong gust of wind in the Playamar area of the Costa del Sol town on Sunday afternoon, although no one was injured in the incident

Strong winds and rough seas caused damage to some parts of the Costa del Sol on Sunday afternoon. The Malaga province coastline had been put on a yellow weather alert, when the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) issued a warning for the Costa del Sol from 6pm Sunday until 4am on Monday.

A strong gust of wind uprooted a palm tree in Torremolinos, which destroyed a car that was parked in the Playamar area of the town, although no one was injured in the incident.

One witness said, “Thankfully it was only material damage as there was no one around when the palm tree came crashing down.”