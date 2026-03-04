Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Members of the Welsh Society Costa del Sol on stage at the start the event. SUR
St David’s Day bash in Benalmádena raises 3,000 euros for children’s cancer cause

Organised by the Welsh Society Costa del Sol, hundreds of people converged on Plaza de La Mezquita to enjoy an afternoon of live music and entertainment and traditional Welsh food

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 4 March 2026, 14:53

The Welsh community of the Costa del Sol came together in Benalmádena last Sunday 1 March to mark the Feast of St David, the patron saint of Wales.

Hundreds of people converged on Plaza de La Mezquita to enjoy an afternoon of live music supplied by the coast’s entertainment sector, and traditional Welsh food made by members of the Welsh Society.

This organisation has hosted the festivities in the town for more 15 years, all of which have been used to raise thousands of euros for charities and local causes. This year’s event raised more than 3,000 euros for the AVOI children’s cancer foundation, representatives of which were also on hand.

Along with the support of the town hall and the Plaza de la Mesquita association, the Benalmádena ladies walking football team joined in to help run the bar and serve food throughout the day.

“A massive thanks for the continued support of the local entertainment sector and everyone who helped out on the day, and especially to those who donated to our raffle: you’re all amazing. Thank you all for your continued support for this amazing event, because as a community it’s great to stand together and do good things,” a spokesperson for the Welsh Society said.

