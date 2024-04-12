Cudeca reveals “positive” financial results for 2023 during annual report and pin awards

Tony Bryant Friday, 12 April 2024, 17:36 Compartir Copiar enlace

Cudeca presented its annual results for 2023 at its hospice centre in Benalmádena on Thursday 11 April, an event that was attended by representatives of public institutions, companies, volunteers and donors, together with members of the foundation's Board of Trustees and management team.

The proceedings were opened by pharmaceutical entrepreneur Dr Yusuf Hamied, a long-time supporter of Cudeca who has funded, among other projects, the training and research centre that bears his name. The Indian businessman spoke about his interest in helping to promote research into rare diseases, based on his understanding that science, in addition to developing knowledge, must be sensitive to humanitarian needs.

The social welfare councillor from Benalmádena town hall, Aurea Peralta, said it was a privilege for the municipality to be the home of the Cudeca hospice. She also announced the award of a 50,000-euro grant to support the home care teams and the paediatric palliative care programmes.

Deputy Chief Executive and Financial Director Rafael Olalla gave a detailed report on the “positive” financial results of 2023. The charity’s income was an incredible 6.8 million euros, while its expenditure was around 6.5 million, leaving a surplus of almost 270,000 euros. He explained that around 30 per cent of this money had been generated by its 27 second-hand shops and outlets.

Olalla went on to explain that despite the increase in patient demand, which "has skyrocketed since the pandemic", Cudeca had “covered its cost once again this year”. He said that the highest expenses were 1.1 million euros for home care and 1.5 million for the in-patient unit.

“The community continues to strongly support the project through the classic sources of funding, like inheritances, donations and charity events, which accumulated 400,000 euros. Banks such as La Caixa and Unicaja continue with their important annual commitment, as well as town halls and the Diputación de Málaga,” Olalla said.

Olalla ended by explaining the financial forecasts for 2024-2027.

“With the current trends in costs, as well as the increase in demand and needs, these forecasts present some concern and make it necessary to plan and strengthen the different lines of financing if we really want to continue to maintain and increase the level of services offered,” he said.

Chief Executive Medical Director Marisa Martín explained the importance of the care provided, while highlighting the 14 years of collaboration with the University of Malaga through the solidarity postgraduate degrees. She talked about “the urgent and paramount need to promote palliative care, with end-of-life care as a global priority”. She went on to explain how the demand for care for people facing advanced illness continues to increase, with a total of 1,902 patients being cared for together with their families in 2023.

“Thanks to contracts with the Andalusian health service, Cudeca's care forms part of the public network of palliative care in Malaga. We also have new challenges, such as the paediatric palliative care programme and the national and international teaching and research projects,” Martín said.

Pins awarded

The event was also used to present the Cudeca Pin Awards. Each year, the foundation recognises the charity work and commitment to the community of individuals or associations. This year’s pins were presented to Canal Sur and Santa María Golf, for their “valuable support to our mission, and as a symbol of one of the fundamental pillars that keep Cudeca alive - the loyal and generous support of the public”.

The event was closed by the foundation’s president, Ricardo Urdiales, who said, “Thanks to all those present, and to the community of Malaga as a whole, for keeping the strength of this project alive. As our founder Joan Hunt used to say, 'if the community's interest in Cudeca wanes, Cudeca will disappear'.”