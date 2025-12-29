Cudeca launches fundraising appeal to support its vital inpatient unit on the Costa del Sol

SUR Malaga Monday, 29 December 2025, 11:38 Share

The Cudeca Foundation on the Costa del Sol is making an appeal in the final stretch of its fundraising campaign 'Eres Pieza Clave' (You are a key piece) with which it seeks to raise a total of 355,000 euros to support the costs of its hospitalisation unit in Benalmádena. With 35 days to go until the campaign closes, some 87,833 euros have been raised, making it essential to accelerate the pace of support to reach the target.

According to the association, these funds are essential to continue offering the same level of care that has characterised Cudeca's palliative care model for more than three decades. It is a specialised resource that cares for more than 240 patients with complex needs and their families every year, complementing the work of the home care teams. Its operation involves an annual cost of 735,000 euros, of which 380,000 is covered by the Andalusian public health service. The remaining 355,000 euros must be met thanks to the generosity of society.

"We are not talking about closing or stopping care, we are talking about being able to continue caring as we do: with time, with complete teams and with the comprehensive care that each person deserves," explained Marisa Martín, manager and medical director of Cudeca. The charity's model is based on a multidisciplinary approach that integrates medical and nursing care with psychological, social and emotional support for patients and families. Maintaining this model requires the necessary resources to support stable teams, ongoing training and wellness spaces.

In 2024, Cudeca cared for 1,934 people, and demand has grown by 22.4 per cent in the last five years, reflecting a growing social need. "Palliative care is not just healthcare, it is accompaniment, relief and dignity. For this to be possible, every piece counts," the foundation stressed.

So far, the campaign has received more than 100 donations, a figure that reflects the commitment of many people, but that needs to be multiplied in these last weeks. For this reason, Cudeca is appealing to the collective involvement to strengthen a resource that allows hundreds of people to live with greater serenity during a particularly delicate stage.

How to help

People and businesses can make their donation through a number of channels:

- Donate online: www.erespiezaclave.org

- Bizum: 07761 (Donate to NGO)

- Bank transfer: La Caixa - ES11 2100 9032 3722 0010 8366

- You can also donate in person at the Cudeca hospice in Benalmádena and in one of its many charity shops, where you will receive a charity key ring as a symbol of gratitude. All donations are tax deductible: individuals up to 80 per cent of the first 250 euros, and legal entities, 40 per cent.