Costa del Sol's American community celebrates independence with 'unforgettable day'

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Sunday, 7 July 2024, 20:26

The Independence Day party held in the surroundings of the Bil Bil castle in Benalmádena Costa last Thursday (4 July) was hailed a “resounding success” by the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, who said the event attracted a “multitude of attendees from various English-speaking communities”.

The party, which was attended by the USA consul in Malaga, Roberta Aaron, was organised by local entertainer Cath John, along with the support of the town hall and various local bars and businesses.

An afternoon of live music and entertainment, along with typical American cuisine, was organised to help expat American community and their friends celebrate July 4th, and this included some of the coast’s top entertainers offering tributes to Blondie, Lady Gaga and UB40, among others.

Roberta Aaron and Juan Antonio Lara enjoy the Stars and Stripes party. SUR

Lara said that the event is “further proof that Benalmádena is an international town”, adding, “the good organisation and the high level of performances resulted an unforgettable day for everyone”.

Cath John, who organised the first large-scale Stars and Stripes party to be held in Benalmádena in 2023, said, “It was a brilliant day once again and we attracted a full house. Our thanks go to everyone who came along, and especially to the acts and their wonderful sponsors.”