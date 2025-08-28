Costa del Sol's entertainment scene unites for Bowel Cancer UK fundraiser

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Thursday, 28 August 2025, 19:33 Share

The Costa del Sol’s entertainment sector is joining forces once again in September to raise funds for Bowel Cancer UK, an event now in its fifth year. Under the banner of Daphonbury, the all-day live music event is organised to highlight the Star of Hope GoFundMe appeal set up by the family of Hannah 'Daphne' Edwards, a British expat who died of the disease in 2020.

The driving force of the event is Hannah's fiancé, Tony Whitehouse, a local entertainer who has campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness of the disease among the younger generation.

As with last year’s event, which raised almost 21,000 euros, the fundraiser will be held at the Moonlight Lounge bar in Benalmádena Costa and will present many of the coast’s most established entertainers: these include Re-Light, Diva Fever, The Disclaimers, Laura Elen, Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, Rock of the Ages, The Rock and Roll Brothers and Ricky Lavazza, among many others.

Tickets for the event, which takes place from 2pm on Saturday 27 September, cost 15 euros.

Whitehouse told SUR in English that “this will be the last time” this event is held on the coast, as he is returning to live in the UK at the end of this year.