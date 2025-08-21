Costa del Sol town offers a journey through the sounds, aromas and colours of the Middle Ages

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Thursday, 21 August 2025, 08:16 Share

Benalmádena Pueblo will once again be filled with the sounds, aromas and colours of the Middle Ages during its traditional Arab Souk, which takes place from Thursday 28 until Sunday 31 August. This popular family event offers locals and visitors the opportunity to enjoy a journey through the essence of the Arab world, with more than 40 craft stalls, typical cuisine and live music.

The programme includes parades, daily Sephardic music concerts by the group Al Folk, a special concert by Ziraj on Saturday at 11pm in Plaza de Andalucía and falconry shows in Plaza del Alguacil. In addition, there will be henna, Arabic calligraphy and wood-carving workshops, a medieval boat and children’s play area.

This year, the event will give greater visibility to local artists due to the participation of the Alma y Esencia artisans association.

The event will be held across various locations in the old town, including Calle Real, Plaza de Andalucía, Calle San José, Plaza del Alguacil and Plaza de las Tres Culturas.

“The Arab souk is not only an encounter with culture and craftsmanship, but also an excellent opportunity to revitalise local trade and attract visitors in the height of the season. It is an event that enriches our cultural heritage, boosts the local economy and strengthens the identity of the municipality as a tourism benchmark,” commerce councillor Raúl Campos said.