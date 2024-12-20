Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image. SUR
Food and drink

Costa del Sol town issues invite to find the best Roscón de Reyes, a cake fit for a king

The initiative encourages people to buy this festive cream-filled sponge ring in local family-run businesses, as opposed to the mass-produced variety available in the large supermarket chains

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Friday, 20 December 2024, 12:30

Torremolinos has launched the third Ruta del Roscón de Reyes, the traditional Spanish Christmas cake route, which has the participation of 14 pastry shops and bakeries located in the different areas of the municipality. The initiative encourages people to buy this cream-filled sponge ring in family-run businesses, as opposed to the mass-produced variety available in the large supermarket chains.

Those taking part this year are Sureña, Panadería El Calvario, Panadería Francisco, Pastelería Polichinela, Pastelería Castillo, Panadería San Francisco, Granier Torremolinos, El Molí, Dulcypan, La Tahona Playamar, Panadería Mijaspan, Granier Carihuela, Casa Kiki and Pastelería Begove.

The kings' cake route was announced by councillor José Manuel Ruiz, who said, “With this route we want to encourage locals and visitors to buy this typical Christmas cake in local establishments, as it is very important to support commerce in the town.”

The route will continue until 5 January and participating establishments will be identified with a poster on the door or in the shop window. Customers who purchase their roscón in any of these shops can vote for the one they think is the best, and the name of the winner will be announced the following week.

