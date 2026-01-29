Costa del Sol town to host 25th drag queen gala Benalmádena is gearing up for the event, “a symbol of respect, freedom and coexistence” that takes place in Plaza de la Mezquita on Friday 6 February

Javier Boxó and Yolanda Peña at the launch of the gala.

Benalmádena is getting ready to host one of its most eagerly awaited events: the Gala Drag Queen 2026, which this year celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Firmly establishing itself as a benchmark for diversity, inclusion and entertainment on the Costa del Sol, the event will take place on Friday 6 February in the Plaza de la Mezquita in Arroyo de la Miel.

Kicking off at 9.30pm, the gala will feature 18 contestants competing for the title of ‘drag queen of the year’, which will be hosted by presenter Javier Boxó, and Xenon Spain, an internationally renowned drag artist, comedian and singer.

“Celebrating 25 years of the drag queen gala is celebrating the evolution of Benalmádena as an open, diverse municipality that is proud of its people. This gala is not just a show; it is a symbol of respect, freedom and coexistence,” festivities councillor Yolanda Peña said.

As part of this anniversary, Benalmádena has received recognition from the Andalusian regional government as an LGBT+ phobia-free municipality, a distinction that will be celebrated during the festivities.

“This recognition is the best gift we could have received in such a special year. It reflects Benalmádena’s firm commitment to equality and the rights of all people,” the councillor added.

As a prelude to the gala, on Thursday 5 February (6pm), a commemorative exhibition will open at the Casa de la Cultura in Arroyo de la Miel, showcasing the history and most memorable moments of the last 25 years.