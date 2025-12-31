Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Baxter and Castellon (c) with the owner of Pub Branigans. SUR
Community spirit

Caring Torremolinos residents donate 160 gifts to the town’s underprivileged children

The Christmas campaign was organised for the sixth consecutive year by Carol Baxter and Claudio Castellon, along with the support of the Sunny View school, Pub Branigans and Bar Chill

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Wednesday, 31 December 2025, 11:51

A total of 160 festive parcels were collected during a recent campaign to ensure that underprivileged children in Torremolinos received a Christmas present this year. Now in its sixth year, the initiative was organised by Carol Baxter, a former bar owner and resident of the town who retired earlier this year.

This year’s campaign had the support of Pub Branigans and Bar Chill, two local bars that were used as drop-points for the gifts. Along with presents donated by locals and customers, the campaign received numerous parcels from children and parents from the Sunny View school.

As in the previous years, Baxter had the support of her friend, Claudio Castellon, who helped her organise the donations and deliver them to the Torremolinos social kitchen just before Christmas day.

“I would like to offer my gratitude to everyone who donated and supported this appeal again. Due to their kindness, we managed to collect 40 more presents than last year,” Baxter said.

