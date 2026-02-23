Chinese New Year festivities in Benalmádena demonstrate a 'mutual respect between cultures' The Costa del Sol's Chinese community came together on Sunday to enjoy a programme of spectacular dance performances and parades, along with cultural workshops and traditional cuisine



The Chinese community of the Costa del Sol came together in Benalmádena on Sunday to celebrate the Chinese New Year (17 February) - the year of the horse.

The festivities began with a colourful parade from Plaza Adolfo Suárez and through the streets of Arroyo de la Miel. The event attracted hundreds of people, who enjoyed a programme of traditional cultural, artistic, and gastronomic activities in Plaza Mezquita.

Organised by the united Chinese association of the Iberian Peninsula, in collaboration with the town hall, the afternoon included spectacular dance performances and demonstrations, along with cultural workshops and Chinese cuisine

The event, also known as the ‘spring festival’, was attended by the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, who described the festivities as “an example of coexistence and mutual respect between cultures”.