Work on Casa de María Barrabino in Torremolinos is 50% complete, but project must be finished before March 2026 to receive EU aid

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 18:05 Share

The refurbishment work carried out by Torremolinos town hall on Casa de María Barrabino, one of the best examples of 19th-century bourgeois architecture in Malaga province, is 50% complete. The original design of the manor house is by Geronimo Cuervo.

The deadlines for this 2.5-million-euro project are tight. The EU has promised to provide 65.03% of the funding, as long as the refurbishment is finished by 26 February 2026. The project is part of the central government's programme for energy rehabilitation of public buildings.

The work was designed by the architect Gerónimo Cuervo

Back in May this year, during a visit to the site, mayor Margarita del Cid said that there would be no problem with sticking to the deadlines. During her most recent visit last week, she reviewed the work and said that it is progressing at a "steady pace", implying that the work should be finished on time. Currently, the workers are focusing on the roof structure, the façade and three mezzanines.

Zoom SUR

Although the house is not considered an asset of cultural interest, the regional government of Andalucía requires that certain old features, such as the frescoes on the upper floor and the Nolla ceramic mosaics, are respected whenever possible. If that is not possible, they must be replaced with tiles from the same factory. In addition, some coffered ceilings and stained-glass windows must be kept.

The Barrabino family lived in the villa until 1997. The house was then abandoned for two decades, before the town hall bought it. Due to the state of deterioration, the municipal authorities commissioned emergency work in 2019 to prevent further damage.

11 months of work for this restoration, which receives 65.03% of aid from the EU

Del Cid said that the building will soon "regain its splendour". The project also includes energy and accessibility improvements.

Zoom SUR

The aim of the town hall is to open Casa de María Barrabino to the public and allow social events and tourism activities. The bourgeois house is closely linked to the origins of Torremolinos as a destination for leisure and relaxation.

The Granada company commissioned for the work

The company in charge of the refurbishment work is CYRA from Granada, which has previous experience in Malaga province - including the restoration of the façade of Nuestra Señora del Reposo in Campillos. CYRA is also the company behind the restoration of the cobblestones in the Partal gardens in the Alhambra complex.

Local architect José Ojeda Martos has criticised CYRA's project, stating that the company's plan does not respect the original design and values of the heritage site. Martos was the only bidder in the first tender that the town hall announced, but his proposal was cancelled.