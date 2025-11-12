Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Carol Baxter and Claudio Castellon with gifts collected during last year's appeal. SUR
Caring Costa residents launch new Christmas present campaign for underprivileged children

The organisers are asking for donations to be left in two Torremolinos bars before 22 December

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 10:36

A former bar owner and resident of Torremolinos has launched a Christmas appeal for the sixth consecutive year to make sure that underprivileged children in the area receive a gift during the festive season. Although Carol Baxter, who previously used her bar, Mackay’s, as a drop off point for presents, retired earlier this year, she has again launched the appeal with the support of her friend, Claudio Castellon. As in the previous years, he will help her organise the donations and deliver them to the Torremolinos social kitchen just before Christmas day.

This year’s campaign has the support of two local bars where gifts can be left, Pub Branigans (Avenida Palma de Mallorca) and Bar Chill (Calle Marques de Salamanca). Those wishing to donate a gift, which must be dropped off by 22 December, are asked to wrap and label it with the gender and age of the child it is intended for.

More than 100 gifts were collected during last year's campaign and Baxter is hoping to surpass this figure this year.

