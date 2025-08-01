Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The extension of the La Carihuela health centre in Torremolinos. SUR
Health

Extended and improved Torremolinos health centre opens one year later than planned

The work, which began at the end of November 2023 with an eight-month completion period, has finally been completed after an investment of 1.4 million euros to improve the facilities

José Rodríguez Cámara

José Rodríguez Cámara

Torremolinos

Friday, 1 August 2025, 14:41

The La Carihuela health centre in Torremolinos has finally opened its new facilities - 11 new consultation rooms and two admin offices on a plot of land ceded by the town hall. It has also undergone improvements in some of the old areas, which are now equipped with an ultrasound scan suite and a women's health consultation room.

The work started on 27 November 2023, with a completion timeframe of eight months. However, there was a delay last summer, when the company awarded the project asked for the deadline to be postponed, as it was announced by the regional government of Andalucía.

The new date for the opening of the facilities was supposed to be at the beginning of this year, but this promise was also not kept, which caused concern among the medical union and unleashed criticism from the socialist opposition party in Torremolinos. It denounced the lack of clarity, especially at a time when the regional government plans to close the La Carihuela centre in the afternoons during the summer. The dates concerned are from 18 August to 7 September.

Despite these worries, the Junta de Andalucía's delegate in Malaga Patricia Navarro announced the launch of the extension as "good news for the residents of the area". The work has involved a 1.4-million-euro investment, plus 240,669 euros more for the equipment. This has allowed the opening of 11 new consultation rooms and two management offices.

In total, there are 40 consultation rooms, with 14 GPs, four paediatricians, 13 nurses, five physiotherapists, four auxiliary nursing care technicians, four administrative assistants, three orderlies, a social worker, liaison nurse, midwife, a specialist in family and community nursing and a school nurse.

