Business incubator works under way in Benalmádena

Friday, 19 January 2024, 11:59
The new 'incubator' unit for start-up businesses in Benalmádena is closer to being a reality.
Work has already started to adapt the previously unused space under Plaza Solymar with a budget of 337,000 euros.
Once completed, the 1,202-square-metre space will have 13 offices, meeting room, toilets and common areas.
It is expected to be finished by the end of March.
