Benalmádena SUR
Business incubator works under way in Benalmádena
The 1,202-square-metre space for business start-ups will have 13 offices, meeting room, toilets and common areas

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Friday, 19 January 2024, 11:59

The new 'incubator' unit for start-up businesses in Benalmádena is closer to being a reality.

Work has already started to adapt the previously unused space under Plaza Solymar with a budget of 337,000 euros.

Once completed, the 1,202-square-metre space will have 13 offices, meeting room, toilets and common areas.

It is expected to be finished by the end of March.

