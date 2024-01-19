Business incubator works under way in Benalmádena

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Friday, 19 January 2024, 11:59 Compartir Copiar enlace

The new 'incubator' unit for start-up businesses in Benalmádena is closer to being a reality.

Work has already started to adapt the previously unused space under Plaza Solymar with a budget of 337,000 euros.

Once completed, the 1,202-square-metre space will have 13 offices, meeting room, toilets and common areas.

It is expected to be finished by the end of March.