Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Last year's half marathon attracted 1,500 runners. SUR
British make up 30 per cent of runners already registered for Torremolinos Half Marathon
Running

British make up 30 per cent of runners already registered for Torremolinos Half Marathon

More than half of the 800 competitors signed up so far are from the UK, Ireland, Argentina, the Netherlands, Canada, Finland, Latvia and Germany

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 14:34

Compartir

More than 800 runners, over half of which are foreigners, have already signed up for the Torremolinos Half Marathon, an event organised by the town hall that will take place on Sunday 4 February. The participation of British runners represents 30 per cent of those registered, while the remainder consists of competitors from Spain, Ireland, Argentina, the Netherlands, Canada, Finland, Latvia and Germany.

“It is common for athletes from other countries to arrive in Torremolinos, mainly from the United Kingdom, expressly to take part in the event, and many take the opportunity to spend a few days in our town,” councillor for sport, Ramón Alcaide, said.

The race, which is approved by the Andalusian Athletics Federation, will start at the Picasso Cultural Centre at 9.30am and follow the 21-kilometre route throughout the municipality, before returning to the finish line at the cultural centre.

In order to coincide with the half marathon, and to promote sport’s tourism in Torremolinos, the town hall has also organised a fun five-kilometre race on Saturday 3 February. The race will start and finish at the Picasso Cultural Centre, where an afternoon of live entertainment and sports exhibitions will take place.

Registration for the half marathon, which last year attracted 1,500 runners, can be made on https://pruebaspopulares.pmdt.es/mediamaraton/

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Bomb threats lead to international schools in Malaga being evacuated
  2. 2 What will the weather be like in Spain this week, ahead of Christmas Day?
  3. 3 'Stray bullet' from wild boar hunt kills woman at her home in northern Spain
  4. 4 Human error probed after Malaga train crash leaves 13 passengers, including three children, injured
  5. 5 Railway workers' union hits back at Renfe after Malaga crash, saying the train was too long for where it was stopped
  6. 6 'Kidnappers' steal baby Jesus from nativity scene in Alicante and demand 2,000-euro ransom on TikTok
  7. 7 Water in Malaga province village declared unfit for human consumption due to excessive 'natural radioactivity'
  8. 8 Twelve floors in three-and-a-half minutes: Firefighters from all over Spain take part in Fuengirola brigade's 40th anniversary vertical race
  9. 9 New retirement age in Spain to be 66 years and six months, with effect from January 2024
  10. 10 Top spots for birdwatching near the Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad