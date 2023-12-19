British make up 30 per cent of runners already registered for Torremolinos Half Marathon

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 14:34 Compartir Copiar enlace

More than 800 runners, over half of which are foreigners, have already signed up for the Torremolinos Half Marathon, an event organised by the town hall that will take place on Sunday 4 February. The participation of British runners represents 30 per cent of those registered, while the remainder consists of competitors from Spain, Ireland, Argentina, the Netherlands, Canada, Finland, Latvia and Germany.

“It is common for athletes from other countries to arrive in Torremolinos, mainly from the United Kingdom, expressly to take part in the event, and many take the opportunity to spend a few days in our town,” councillor for sport, Ramón Alcaide, said.

The race, which is approved by the Andalusian Athletics Federation, will start at the Picasso Cultural Centre at 9.30am and follow the 21-kilometre route throughout the municipality, before returning to the finish line at the cultural centre.

In order to coincide with the half marathon, and to promote sport’s tourism in Torremolinos, the town hall has also organised a fun five-kilometre race on Saturday 3 February. The race will start and finish at the Picasso Cultural Centre, where an afternoon of live entertainment and sports exhibitions will take place.

Registration for the half marathon, which last year attracted 1,500 runners, can be made on https://pruebaspopulares.pmdt.es/mediamaraton/