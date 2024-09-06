Brigitte Bardot takes centre stage in Torremolinos' San Miguel fair poster

Councillors and the mayor present the poster together with the author of the work.

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Friday, 6 September 2024, 12:30 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Wearing a Cordovan hat and flamenco dress, in the style of the mural that commemorates her in the Plaza Costa del Sol, Brigitte Bardot takes centre stage in the poster announcing the San Miguel fair and festivities in Torremolinos. It is a work by Pablo Cortés del Pueblo, which vindicates the open character of Torremolinos, its mix of cultures and nationalities.

The celebrations will begin with the pilgrimage on 22 September, at 9am, with the departure of the town's patron, which will be followed by an afternoon of entertainment in front of the shrine of San Miguel.

Pre-fair celebrations will begin with a concert by Ricardo Marín on 6 September, and activities for the whole family the following day in Parque de la Batería.

The day before the official opening of the fair itself, which will take place from 25 to 29 September, the local traders' association (ACET) will offer a tasting of tripe and paella from 1pm in Plaza de Andalucía.

The programme of events gets under way with the opening speech by journalist and Torremolinos resident, María Casado. During the nights of the fair, all of the 'casetas' will have entertainment, music and dancing from 10pm.

The Príncipe de Asturias municipal auditorium will also feature numerous concerts. On Wednesday, there will be a performance by Vicco, followed by a performance by Suzzette. On Thursday the group Celtas Cortos will take to the stage, with T.N.T. as support act. On Friday 'Toreros con Chanclas' will be the star act, followed by a concert by Ilsentho. On Saturday, the auditorium will feature a performance by Canijo de Jerez, preceded by Blanca Flor. Finally, on Sunday, the dance academies La Sultana, José Lucena and Esperanza Márquez will complete the fair's programme.

The town's mayor, Margarita del Cid, has highlighted the inclusive nature of the festivities, in which, in her words, "spaces and services will be made available to visitors with disabilities", as well as elements such as identification bracelets, safety routes, "friendly spaces", facilities for people with reduced mobility and functional diversity and a breastfeeding room. In addition, the entire programme will be accessible via QR code to facilitate access for blind or partially sighted people; and there will also be hearing protectors for children, so that they can enjoy the fair at any time of day.

The route of the pilgrimage, the fairgrounds and the day fair in the town centre will offer different 'violet' points, with the aim of promoting equality, raising awareness of gender violence and preventing sexual aggression during the fair.