Botanical collections in Benalmádena park to be enhanced
A one-year, renewable agreement focuses on improving and promoting the cactus, succulents, palms and bamboo collections
José Carlos García
Benalmádena
Friday, 14 November 2025, 12:27
Benalmádena mayor Juan Antonio Lara has signed an agreement with biology and geology professor José García Berenguer to enhance the botanical collections in La Paloma park.
The one-year, renewable agreement focuses on improving and promoting the park's cactus, succulents, palms and bamboo collections.
It aims to strengthen conservation, expand scientific partnerships and boost the garden's educational impact. Berenguer will lead research projects and advise on strategy.