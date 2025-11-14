Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, has signed an agreement with the professor of Biology and Geology, José García Berenguer SUR
Botanical collections in Benalmádena park to be enhanced

A one-year, renewable agreement focuses on improving and promoting the cactus, succulents, palms and bamboo collections

José Carlos García

Benalmádena

Friday, 14 November 2025, 12:27

Benalmádena mayor Juan Antonio Lara has signed an agreement with biology and geology professor José García Berenguer to enhance the botanical collections in La Paloma park.

The one-year, renewable agreement focuses on improving and promoting the park's cactus, succulents, palms and bamboo collections.

It aims to strengthen conservation, expand scientific partnerships and boost the garden's educational impact. Berenguer will lead research projects and advise on strategy.

