Bodies of a man and woman found dead with gunshot wounds at a property in Benalmádena

National Police officers on the Costa del Sol have found the bodies of a man and a woman in a house in Benalmádena this Tuesday afternoon, 10 October. According to the force, both bodies had gunshot wounds. According to sources, the incident is being investigated as a possible case of gender violence.

The incident happened at around 5pm, and several police units were sent to the house, located in the Torrequebrada area. Apparently, it was the neighbours who raised the alarm after hearing several gunshots.

The woman is believed to be 53 years old and the man 63.

More to follow...