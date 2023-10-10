Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Bodies of a man and woman found dead with gunshot wounds at a property in Benalmádena
Crime

Bodies of a man and woman found dead with gunshot wounds at a property in Benalmádena

Neighbours raised the alarm after hearing several shots ring out from the house at around 5pm this Tuesday afternoon

Juan Cano / Irene Quirante

Juan Cano / Irene Quirante

Malaga

Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 20:38

Compartir

National Police officers on the Costa del Sol have found the bodies of a man and a woman in a house in Benalmádena this Tuesday afternoon, 10 October. According to the force, both bodies had gunshot wounds. According to sources, the incident is being investigated as a possible case of gender violence.

The incident happened at around 5pm, and several police units were sent to the house, located in the Torrequebrada area. Apparently, it was the neighbours who raised the alarm after hearing several gunshots.

The woman is believed to be 53 years old and the man 63.

More to follow...

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Major airline in Spain suffers cyber attack which has exposed customers' bank card details
  2. 2 Developer announces plans to turn derelict Torremolinos hotel into accommodation for digital nomads
  3. 3 This is the most popular new car sold in Malaga province, and it's streets ahead of the competition
  4. 4 These are the areas of Malaga province and the Costa del Sol that must cut their water usage by another ten per cent
  5. 5 Zara announces the date it will start selling pre-owned fashion in Spain
  6. 6 New 10 and 50 euro coins in Spain to feature a famous face from Malaga
  7. 7 Malaga city, Marbella, Mijas and now Ronda: Oriental hornet continues its advance across the province
  8. 8 Watch the preview: Major streaming platform series set on the Costa del Sol in the '80s has a release date
  9. 9 Man who sexually abused eight-year-old niece around 100 times in Malaga has prison sentence reduced
  10. 10 Popular boat rental service returns to Torremolinos park after three-year break

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad