Education councillor María Luisa Robles announces the project. SUR
Benalmáderna to install sun shades in open spaces to protect school pupils from &#039;intense summer heat&#039;
Benalmáderna to install sun shades in open spaces to protect school pupils from 'intense summer heat'

The installation of the canvas awnings at nine public schools will take approximately two months, with a total investment of 220,000 euros

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 11:45

Benalmádena town hall has put out to tender the contract for the installation of shaded areas in a total of nine schools in the municipality, a project that has a budget of more than 220,000 euros. The initiative, which was requested by the Ampa parents and teachers’ association, has an execution period of approximately two months, “with the aim of minimising any impact on the school calendar”.

The new shaded areas will be installed at the La Luz and Arco Iris infant schools, and the primary schools (CEIP) El Tomillar, Jacaranda, La Leala, La Paloma, Miguel Hernández, Salvador Rueda, and El Panal.

Education councillor María Luisa Robles said that the project will “focus on increasing the shaded areas in open spaces, thus fulfilling our commitment”.

"This local government team has always been aware of the importance of promoting these improvements in our schools. The canvas awnings are very necessary because the intense heat that our pupils face in the summer months is difficult to bear," Robles added.

The councillor pointed that this project is one of several initiatives already carried out in schools in Benalmádena, which have been "highly demanded by all pupils and to which we have been responding from our first day in government in order to renovate school facilities".

