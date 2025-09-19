Benalmádena to use roving security cameras to detect rubbish and littering offences

José Carlos García Benalmádena Friday, 19 September 2025, 18:16 Share

Benalmádena town hall has set up a network of roving surveillance cameras to combat incivility in the use of rubbish containers. The aim of this initiative is to "put an end" to the deposit of waste outside containers or the discarding of furniture and household goods on days when the collection of such items is not scheduled.

"It is another measure with which we seek to continue making progress in the waste collection service," said councillor for cleanliness Juan Olea. In parallel, the town hall will promote an awareness campaign among residents.

This new system consists of surveillance cameras that are installed on a moveable basis near rubbish containers in different areas in the town to facilitate the identification of people who commit acts of incivility.

Olea stated that Benalmádena town hall "makes a considerable financial commitment to organise daily container collections". He also reminded the public that there is a "completely free" furniture collection service, which has established days for each area of the municipality. Residents can consult the schedule for their street on the town hall's website. There are also stickers on new rubbish bins indicating the collection day in that particular area.

"The problem is that, despite all these options and the two mobile recycling points that circulate through the town every week, uncivil acts keep happening, disrupting daily collection and hampering the service and the image of the town - something that we cannot allow," the councillor said.

"Those who are caught will have to assume the penalties set out in the bylaws," the town hall warns

Benalmádena town hall, in collaboration with the RSU cleaning service and the Local Police, has decided to start sanctioning uncivil acts according to the bylaws, which will be facilitated by the surveillance cameras detecting such behaviours.

Olea thanked the residents who cooperate in the maintenance of the town's environment, insisting on the importance of fulfilling their responsibilities.