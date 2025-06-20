Benalmádena unveils cultural programme to make it a summer to remember

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 20 June 2025, 12:13 Compartir

Benalmádena town hall has announced the official summer 2025 cultural programme for the municipal auditorium, which features a “diverse and high-quality line-up” designed for audiences of all ages. The programme was announced by festivities councillor Yolanda Peña and Joaquín Moreno Robles, director of the Ópera Benalmádena company, which is joining the auditorium's schedule for the first time this year.

“We have put together a season that blends comedy, music, theatre, and family shows with first-rate artists and companies,” Peña said.

Some of the highlights include a production of Snow White (6 July), a blues festival (13 July), an Abba tribute show (21 July) and the Barbie musical (10 August).

“We are committed to offering accessible entertainment and we want the auditorium to be a meeting place for both locals and visitors. It’s going to be an unforgettable summer in Benalmádena and we don’t want anyone to miss it,” Peña added.

Ticket prices start at ten euros, although the councillor said there will be “significant discounts for residents”.

For a full schedule and ticket reservations, www.benalmadena.es