Benalmádena turns 'run down' space into bio-healthy park

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 8 August 2025, 12:37

The parks and gardens department of Benalmádena town hall has refurbished a square in the Carranque neighbourhood, located between Calles Sorolla and Espliego, transforming it into a bio-healthy park featuring a total of nine exercise machines. Specifically, according to the councillor responsible, Juan Olea, equipment has been installed at this site for rowing, cross-country skiing, an arm mobility wheel, exercise bikes, chest presses and pedal machines.

“We had a run-down space in one of the most iconic neighbourhoods of Arroyo de la Miel, and we’ve found a way to turn it into a meeting point for residents of all ages, while also promoting a healthy lifestyle,” Olea said.

The councillor added that a total of 11,800 euros has been invested, which covers not only the purchase of the equipment but also the refurbishment of the surrounding area, including the restoration of the square’s paving and the replacement of trees.